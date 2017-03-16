Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

BacktoBasicsPrestwich

Suite 5 Sulaw House 401 Bury New Road, Prestwich, Manchester,
M25 1AA
07540 282978

Local authority

  • Bury

Who runs this service

  • Mrs Marie Elaine Madeley

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
