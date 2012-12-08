Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Bailey Care

Bailey Employment Services Limited, Crown House, Market Place, Melksham,
SN12 6ES
01225 709494
www.baileyemploy.co.uk

Local authority

  • Wiltshire

Who runs this service

  • Bailey Employment Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
