Balfarg is situated in the town of Glenrothes, with picturesque views of the surrounding countryside, near the A92. It offers residential, nursing and dementia care. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly and have nurse call systems and TV points. There_s a hairdressing salon and small pets are allowed by arrangement. An activities co-ordinator runs coffee mornings, animal therapy, quizzes, arts and crafts and minibus trips. There is a lawned garden and an open patio area with a fountain and fish pond.

