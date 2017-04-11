Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Balkerne Gardens Trust Care at Home

65 Crouch Street, Colchester,
CO3 3EY
01206 543517

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • Balkerne Gardens Trust Limited

Registered manager

Jacqueline Johnston

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
