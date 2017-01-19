Bankwood offers nursing, residential, respite and end of life care from Duffield, close to the A6 in Derbyshire. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities; all are wheelchair friendly, have TV aerial points, a nurse call system and telephone and internet point and some have outstanding views across the garden and Derwent valley. There_s a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody, reflexology, manicure and physiotherapy services, smoking area and mobile sweet trolley. It is also home to a pet cat and birds. Organised activities include gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, film screenings in the cinema room, musical events, church services and minibus outings. Garden enthusiasts have access to a large raised decking area and can also enjoy helping to keep the courtyard garden looking smart.

