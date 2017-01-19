Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Bankwood Care Home

Duffield Bank, Duffield, Derby,
DE56 4BG
01332 841373
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/bankwood

About Bankwood Care Home

Bankwood offers nursing, residential, respite and end of life care from Duffield, close to the A6 in Derbyshire. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities; all are wheelchair friendly, have TV aerial points, a nurse call system and telephone and internet point and some have outstanding views across the garden and Derwent valley. There_s a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody, reflexology, manicure and physiotherapy services, smoking area and mobile sweet trolley. It is also home to a pet cat and birds. Organised activities include gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, film screenings in the cinema room, musical events, church services and minibus outings. Garden enthusiasts have access to a large raised decking area and can also enjoy helping to keep the courtyard garden looking smart.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 21Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 19Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Derbyshire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Izeta Hamza

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
