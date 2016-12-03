Barking Hall is situated in the Suffolk village of Barking, less than a mile from Needham Market, in a quiet location overlooking fields, with the parish church a pleasant distant view. It was opened in 1988 and has been extended with a number of new bedrooms and day areas. The lounges are decorated in an elegant period style , and all bedrooms are en suite with a telephone and television point provided. Although rooms are fully furnished, residents are encouraged to bring with them items of furniture and personal possessions so that their room can be a true 'home from home'. The home accepts nursing and residential residents, plus some requiring short stays. The home has strong links with the local community and has a minibus. There is an inner courtyard garden, complete with water feature and beautiful shrubs.

