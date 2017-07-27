Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Barking

Suite 9,, 56A Longbridge Road, Barking,
IG11 8RW
020 8594 6888
www.metropolitancare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Barking & Dagenham

Who runs this service

  • Metropolitan Care Services Limited

Registered manager

Onyebuchi Siakpere

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Inadequate
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Inadequate
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
