Barnby Court is set in a beautiful village location near Retford, Nottinghamshire, near the A1. This large, specially converted home with period features offers residential and dementia care. A mobile hairdresser visits each week, and there is a GP service, while small pets are allowed by arrangement. The rooms all have TV aerial points and a nurse call system, and some have views across the garden. Regular activities include visits by professional entertainers, music therapy, flower arranging, church services, coffee mornings and visits to places of interest. There are attractive gardens and a secure patio area, plus a large, bright and airy conservatory.

