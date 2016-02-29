Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Barnet Supported Living Service

2 Quartz Court, 3 Pellow Close, Barnet,
EN5 2UP
020 8440 9278
www.yourchoicebarnet.org Jane Surtees new RM - mobile 07947 731 901

Local authority

  • Barnet

Who runs this service

  • Your Choice (Barnet) Limited

Registered manager

Jane Surtees

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017