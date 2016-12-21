Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Barnsley MBC Learning Disabilities-Domiciliary Care Team

Beevor Court, Pontefract Road, Barnsley,
S71 1HG
01226 775389

Local authority

  • Barnsley

Who runs this service

  • BMBC Services Limited

Registered manager

Katrina Latham

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
