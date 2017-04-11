Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Bath Supported Living Service

c/o Carrswood Day Centre, Cleeve Green, Bath,
BA2 1RS
01225 396788

Local authority

  • Bath & N E Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Virgin Care Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017