About Battersea Place Retirement Village Limited

The Albert Suites at Battersea Place is a nursing home in London committed to providing safe, responsive and effective care. The home offers short-term convalescence and post-operative care through to long-term nursing and palliative care. The home also provides rehabilitation for those residents who are recuperating from an operation. All the staff are trained within the Gold Standards Framework and to help with a sense of wellbeing, hairdressing, massage and reflexology services are available.