Domiciliary care

Battersea Place Retirement Village Limited

73 Albert Bridge Road, Battersea, London,
SW11 4DS
07525 259004

About Battersea Place Retirement Village Limited

The Albert Suites at Battersea Place is a nursing home in London committed to providing safe, responsive and effective care. The home offers short-term convalescence and post-operative care through to long-term nursing and palliative care. The home also provides rehabilitation for those residents who are recuperating from an operation. All the staff are trained within the Gold Standards Framework and to help with a sense of wellbeing, hairdressing, massage and reflexology services are available.

Accommodation

  • 30Residents
  • 30Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Wandsworth

Who runs this service

  • Battersea Place Retirement Village Ltd

Registered manager

Yvonne Mavunga

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
