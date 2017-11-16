Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Bay Home Care

1 The Boulevard, Windermere Rd, Grange Over Sands,
LA11 6EG
015395 34987
www.bayhomecare.org.uk

Local authority

  • Cumbria

Who runs this service

  • Bay Home Care Limited

Registered manager

Philip McDonald

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
