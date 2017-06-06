Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

BCOP Home Care

7-8 Imperial Court, 12 Sovereign Road, Birmingham,
B30 3FH
0121 459 7670
www.bcop.org.uk/

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • Broadening Choices For Older People

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
