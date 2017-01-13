Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Beacon Extracare

Beacon Court, Charles Hayward Drive, Wolverhampton,
WV4 6GA
01902 880111
www.beacon4blind.co.uk

Local authority

  • Dudley

Who runs this service

  • Beacon Centre for the Blind

Registered manager

Maureen Smart

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
