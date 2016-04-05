Beane River View is set in grounds next to the River Beane, offering both residential and specialist dementia care. Located within a minute s walk from the centre of Hertford, it benefits from excellent transport links, with two train stations based within the town and easy access to the A10. With a riverside setting, and charming old folly that overlooks the garden, there are opportunities to sit, relax and take in the beautiful surroundings. Within the home is a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners and dining rooms. Each bedroom has en suite facilities, but residents are welcome to bring their own possessions. A team of activity care workers plan a wide range of activities, from arts and crafts to gentle exercise and days out.

