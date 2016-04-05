Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Beane River View

1 Beane View, Port Vale, Hertford,
SG14 3UD
01992 503619
www.quantumcare.co.uk

About Beane River View

Beane River View is set in grounds next to the River Beane, offering both residential and specialist dementia care. Located within a minute s walk from the centre of Hertford, it benefits from excellent transport links, with two train stations based within the town and easy access to the A10. With a riverside setting, and charming old folly that overlooks the garden, there are opportunities to sit, relax and take in the beautiful surroundings. Within the home is a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners and dining rooms. Each bedroom has en suite facilities, but residents are welcome to bring their own possessions. A team of activity care workers plan a wide range of activities, from arts and crafts to gentle exercise and days out.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 40Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Quantum Care Limited

Registered manager

Robert Thomas Brooks II

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
