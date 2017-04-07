Beanlands Nursing Home offers specialist nursing care for people with a wide range of conditions who require personal support and accommodation, as well as expert nursing care. There are 41 single rooms, 29 with en suite facilities. All rooms have an individual nurse call system and television, and residents are encouraged to bring personal items such as small items of furniture, photographs, ornaments and other treasured mementoes to help make their room their own. A number of ground floor rooms have patio doors that open out onto the terraces and gardens. The home offers a choice of two lounges and a conservatory area to enjoy the views. Residents have access to three laptops and a wireless broadband service, which allows them to browse and send emails in the comfort of their own rooms or in one of the communal areas.

