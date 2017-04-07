Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Beanlands Nursing Home

Colne Road, Cross Hills, Keighley,
BD20 8PL
01535 633312
www.czajka.co.uk/beanlands.html

About Beanlands Nursing Home

Beanlands Nursing Home offers specialist nursing care for people with a wide range of conditions who require personal support and accommodation, as well as expert nursing care. There are 41 single rooms, 29 with en suite facilities. All rooms have an individual nurse call system and television, and residents are encouraged to bring personal items such as small items of furniture, photographs, ornaments and other treasured mementoes to help make their room their own. A number of ground floor rooms have patio doors that open out onto the terraces and gardens. The home offers a choice of two lounges and a conservatory area to enjoy the views. Residents have access to three laptops and a wireless broadband service, which allows them to browse and send emails in the comfort of their own rooms or in one of the communal areas.

Accommodation

  • 41Residents
  • 29Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 12Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • North Yorkshire

Who runs this service

  • Czajka Properties Limited

Registered manager

Janet Fryer

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

