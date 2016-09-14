Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Beaumont Park Nursing and Residential Home

Shortmead Street, Biggleswade,
SG18 0AT
01767 313131
www.healthcarehomes.co.uk

About Beaumont Park Nursing and Residential Home

Beaumont Park is a beautiful modernised Victorian double-fronted house with many interesting architectural details in the town of Biggleswade. The rooms are elegant and bright residents and visitors can enjoy the large conservatory and terrace. Bedrooms are spacious and fully furnished and residents are encouraged to bring their own items of furniture and personal possessions so that their room becomes an individual retreat. Almost every room has views of the extensive landscaped gardens where a large ornamental pond, stocked with koi carp provides an attractive focal point and the diversity of colourful shrubs and plants give year-round colour.

Accommodation

  • 46Residents
  • 28Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 9Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Central Bedfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Healthcare Homes Group Limited

Registered manager

Susan Sim

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017