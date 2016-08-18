Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Beauvale Care Home

Moor Lane, Bingham, Nottingham,
NG13 8AS
01949 831263
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/beauvale

About Beauvale Care Home

Beauvale is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential, respite and end of life care. It is near Bingham train station and the A52 and A46. Many rooms have washing facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. The home is visited weekly by a hairdresser, and small pets are allowed. The activities co-ordinator organises arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainers, music therapy and themed events as well as outings to the local market, boat trips on the River Trent and visits to Skegness in the summer. There are regular visits from a _PAT_ dog. The courtyard garden is a great place for garden enthusiasts who enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area looking good. The open and secure patio area complete with comfortable seating is a tranquil spot.

Accommodation

  • 34Residents
  • 1Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 33Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Nottinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Elizabeth Wood

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
