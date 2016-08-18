Beauvale is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential, respite and end of life care. It is near Bingham train station and the A52 and A46. Many rooms have washing facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. The home is visited weekly by a hairdresser, and small pets are allowed. The activities co-ordinator organises arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainers, music therapy and themed events as well as outings to the local market, boat trips on the River Trent and visits to Skegness in the summer. There are regular visits from a _PAT_ dog. The courtyard garden is a great place for garden enthusiasts who enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area looking good. The open and secure patio area complete with comfortable seating is a tranquil spot.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.