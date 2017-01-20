Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Becket House Nursing Home

Pitcher Lane, Loughton, Milton Keynes,
MK5 8AU
01908 231981

About Becket House Nursing Home

Becket House in Loughton specialises in dementia care and nursing for the elderly, including short- and long-term nursing. Residents are encouraged to bring their most cherished belongings and arrange their space just the way they like it. Residents can also bring their pets and there are plenty of opportunities to socialise within the lounges, dining room and gardens.

Accommodation

  • 23Residents
  • 15Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 8Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Milton Keynes

Who runs this service

  • Simply CareHome Limited

Registered manager

Wendy Fitzgerald

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
