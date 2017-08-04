Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Bee Friends Limited

Second Floor, Wessex House, 127 High Street, Hungerford,
RG17 0DL
01635 817525
www.beefriendscare.co.uk

Local authority

  • West Berkshire

Who runs this service

  • Bee Friends Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
