Domiciliary care

Bee Friends

Suite 33, Liberty House, The Enterprise Centre, Greenham Business Park, Thatcham,
RG19 6HN
01635 817525

Local authority

  • West Berkshire

Who runs this service

  • Bee Friends Limited

Registered manager

Lorna Newson

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Inadequate
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
