Domiciliary care

Beech Tree Total Care Ashford and SKC

Chamberlain Manor, Simone Weil Avenue, Ashford,
TN24 8BF
01233 627857
www.beechtreetotalcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • Care at Home Services (South East) Limited

Registered manager

Sally Taylor

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
