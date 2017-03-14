Beechcroft is a pleasant residential area of Palacefields in Runcorn, a short distance from Halton General Hospital. This purpose-built home offers residential, nursing and end of life care. Many bedrooms have wash basins and assisted bathing facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. The home has regular visits from a mobile hairdresser as well as chiropody and alternative therapy services and a GP service. Staff organise sessions including professional entertainers, gentle exercise, fortnightly church services, coffee mornings. The home has a minibus and organises trips including visits to the beach and canal boat trips. Its attractive courtyard garden is a great place for garden enthusiasts who enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area looking good.

