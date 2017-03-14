Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Beechcroft Nursing and Residential Home

Lapwing Grove, Palacefields, Runcorn,
WA7 2TP
01928 718141
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/beechcroft/

About Beechcroft Nursing and Residential Home

Beechcroft is a pleasant residential area of Palacefields in Runcorn, a short distance from Halton General Hospital. This purpose-built home offers residential, nursing and end of life care. Many bedrooms have wash basins and assisted bathing facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. The home has regular visits from a mobile hairdresser as well as chiropody and alternative therapy services and a GP service. Staff organise sessions including professional entertainers, gentle exercise, fortnightly church services, coffee mornings. The home has a minibus and organises trips including visits to the beach and canal boat trips. Its attractive courtyard garden is a great place for garden enthusiasts who enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area looking good.

Accommodation

  • 66Residents
  • 7Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 59Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Halton

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
