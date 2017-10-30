About Befriending Service Trafford

Our befriending service offers you companionship and support and helps you carry on doing the things you enjoy or can give you the opportunity to try new activities. Befrienders can visit you in your home, accompany you on outings or support you to take part in activities in the local community. It's an opportunity to meet new friends with mutual interests and continue hobbies, interests and activities together for people affected by dementia.