Befriending

Unit 4 Balmoral Business Park, Boucher Crescent, Belfast,
BT12 6HU
028 9038 7787
(Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00)
alzheimers.org.uk
belfast@alzheimers.org.uk

About Befriending

Our befriending service offers you companionship and support and helps you carry on doing the things you enjoy or can give you the opportunity to try new activities. Befrienders can visit you in your home, accompany you on outings or support you to take part in activities in the local community. It's an opportunity to meet new friends with mutual interests and continue hobbies, interests and activities together for people affected by dementia.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's Society

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with Dementia Only

Service available

  • Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00
  • Please contact the service provider for more information.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
