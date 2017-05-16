Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Bella Home Care

4 Manor Farmhouse, Lime Avenue, Leamington Spa,
CV32 7DB
01926 259463

Local authority

  • Warwickshire

Who runs this service

  • Bella Home Care Ltd

Registered manager

Rosemary Kyberd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017