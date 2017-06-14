Bellefield is a purpose-built home offering dementia, residential and respite care in a quiet residential area of West Derby in Liverpool, near the A57. There_s a GP service, weekly visits from a mobile hairdresser, chiropody and alternative therapy services, and the home has a smoking area. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Staff organise activities such as weekly church services, arts and crafts, quizzes, exercise, performances by professional entertainers and local school children, as well as weekly minibus outings. There_s a conservatory and an attractive garden where garden enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area looking good.

