Residential care home

Bellefield Residential Home

42 Aysgarth Avenue, West Derby, Liverpool,
L12 8QT
0151 259 4397
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/bellefield-court

About Bellefield Residential Home

Bellefield is a purpose-built home offering dementia, residential and respite care in a quiet residential area of West Derby in Liverpool, near the A57. There_s a GP service, weekly visits from a mobile hairdresser, chiropody and alternative therapy services, and the home has a smoking area. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Staff organise activities such as weekly church services, arts and crafts, quizzes, exercise, performances by professional entertainers and local school children, as well as weekly minibus outings. There_s a conservatory and an attractive garden where garden enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area looking good.

Accommodation

  • 30Residents
  • 13Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 17Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Liverpool

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Lisa Casey

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
