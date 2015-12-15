Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Belmont View

Hailey Lane, Hailey, Hertford,
SG13 7PB
01992 450304
www.quantumcare.co.uk

About Belmont View

Belmont View is a modern, purpose-built care home in Hoddesdon, offering a range of care services for the older community. Located within easy reach of the A10, it offers respite, residential and specialist dementia care, plus the Q Club that allows those living within the community to spend the day. There is a wide range of communal areas, including lounges, cosy corners and dining rooms. Each bedroom is fully furnished, with en suite facilities and rooms within the extension to the home include a shower as well. The beautifully landscaped gardens benefit from a number of seating areas, as well as a duck pond, which draws in the local wildlife. The home has a designated activity care worker who plans a wide range of activities including arts and crafts, light exercise, entertainment and days out.

Accommodation

  • 85Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 25Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Quantum Care Limited

Registered manager

Sharon Howe

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

