Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Bena Care Service

Imperial House, 64 Willoughby Lane, London,
N17 0SP
020 8885 5997

Local authority

  • Haringey

Who runs this service

  • Bena Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017