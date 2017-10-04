Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Berkeley Home Health - East of England

Suite 19, Menta Business Centre, 5 Eastern Way, Bury St Edmunds,
IP32 7AB
01284 756516
www.berkeleyhomehealth.com

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • Berkeley Home Health Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
