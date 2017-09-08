Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Better Life Care Ltd

Second Floor, 9 Mackenzie Street, Slough,
SL1 1XQ
020 8935 5653
www.betterlifecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Slough

Who runs this service

  • Better Life Care Ltd

Registered manager

Ali Noor

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
