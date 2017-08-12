Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Beyond Limits (Plymouth)

York House, Unit 4, Stoke Damerel Business Centre, Church Street, Plymouth,
PL3 4DT
01752 546449
www.beyondlimits-uk.org

Local authority

  • Plymouth

Who runs this service

  • Beyond Limits (Plymouth) Ltd

Registered manager

Kathleen Scott

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
