Bilney Hall is in East Bilney, close to the market towns of Dereham and Fakenham. Set in six acres of extensive grounds, it has a walled garden and is surrounded by wooded parkland. It dates back to the 19th century and was extended in 2010 to provide 21 new single en suite rooms. The home provides residential care and has separate wings for those with dementia. Bilney Hall are 'dementia friends' with the Dementia Alliance Group, with whom a senior carer is training as a care coach. Although all rooms are fully furnished, residents are encouraged to bring with them items of furniture and personal possessions so that their room can be a true home from home .

