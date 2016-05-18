Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Birkenhead Project

377 Borough Road, Birkenhead,
CH42 0HA
0151 652 4140
www.wilsltd.org

Local authority

  • Wirral

Who runs this service

  • Wirral Independent Living Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
