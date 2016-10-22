Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Black Country Care '' Supported Living and Home Care

134 High Street, Rowley Regis,
B65 0EE
0121 561 1969
www.bcha.co.uk

Local authority

  • Sandwell

Who runs this service

  • Black Country Housing Group Limited

Registered manager

Gillian Hinton

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
