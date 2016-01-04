Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council Domiciliary Care

Reablement Service, M Floor,Tower Block, King William Street, Blackburn,
BB1 7DY
01254 585932
www.blackbur.gov.uk

Local authority

  • Blackburn with Darwen

Who runs this service

  • Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council

Registered manager

Sharon Hodgkinson

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
