Domiciliary care

Blackpool North, Cleveleys and Fleetwood Home Instead

Office 21, 335 Red Bank Road, Blackpool,
FY2 0HJ
01253 200770
www.homeinstead.co.uk/blackpoolandwyre

Local authority

  • Blackpool

Who runs this service

  • Blackpool & Wyre Hi Limited

Registered manager

Kelly Beck

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
