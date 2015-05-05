Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Blessing's Care Ltd Domiciliary Care

18 Clifton Moor, Oakhill, Milton Keynes,
MK5 6FZ
0800 689 0764
www.blessingscare.com

Local authority

  • Milton Keynes

Who runs this service

  • Blessing's Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
