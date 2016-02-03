Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Blue Ribbon Community Care in South West London

Unit 12, Kingsmill Business Park, Chapel Mill Road, Kingston Upon Thames,
KT1 3GZ
020 8546 2246
www.blueribboncare.org.uk

Local authority

  • Kingston-upon-Thames

Who runs this service

  • WP Care Ltd

Registered manager

Kim Rosher-Holmes

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
