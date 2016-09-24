Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Blue Sapphire Care Limited

Suite 6, Market House, 25 Market Square, Leighton Buzzard,
LU7 1EU
01525 853481
www.bluesapphirecareltd.co.uk

Local authority

  • Central Bedfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Blue Sapphire Care Limited

Registered manager

Nicola Senior

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
