Domiciliary care

Blueberry Home Care Ltd

MKEC, 352-390 Silbury West, 3rd Floor Suite, 382 Silbury Boulevard Central, Milton Keynes,
MK9 2ND
07964 612205
www.blueberry-homecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Milton Keynes

Who runs this service

  • Blueberry Home Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
