Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Bluebird Care (Alton & Alresford)

Cross and Pillory House, 3 Cross and Pillory Lane, Alton,
GU34 1HL
01420 550777
www.bluebirdcare.co.uk/alton

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Belrose Limited

Registered manager

Natasha Early

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Outstanding
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017