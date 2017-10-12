Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Bluebird Care (Barking & Dagenham)

Wigham House, 16-30 Wakering Road, Barking,
IG11 8QN
020 8591 1200
www.bluebirdcare.co.uk/barkinganddagenham

Local authority

  • Barking & Dagenham

Who runs this service

  • A & D Hammonds Limited

Registered manager

Marion Johnson

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
