Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Bluebird Care (Bradford North)

Suites 18-19, Shipley Business Centre, Kirkgate House, 30 Kirkgate, Shipley,
BD18 3QN
01274 588246
www.bluebirdcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Bradford

Who runs this service

  • J.W.S. Services Limited

Registered manager

Richard Asbridge

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017