Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Bluebird Care Bristol West

Redland House, 157 Redland Road, Bristol,
BS6 6YE
0117 950 5855
www.bluebirdcare.co.uk/bristolwest

Local authority

  • Bristol

Who runs this service

  • Clarity Bristol Ltd

Registered manager

Amanda Cornish

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017