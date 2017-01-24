Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Bluebird Care (Derbyshire Dales & Amber Valley)

6 Bridge Street, Belper,
DE56 1AX
01773 880055
www.bluebirdcare.co.uk/amber-valley

Local authority

  • Derbyshire

Who runs this service

  • Kingfisher Business Solutions Limited

Registered manager

Kay Warren

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
