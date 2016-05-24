Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Bluebird Care (Essex West)

New North House, Ground Floor, Unit 78 Ongar Rd, Brentwood,
CM15 9BB
01277 230763
www.bluebirdcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • K&T McCormack Ltd

Registered manager

Tracey McCormack

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
