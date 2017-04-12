Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Bluebird Care Haringey

Unit 74, Millmead Business Centre, Millmead Road, Tottenham,
N17 9QU
020 8801 3330
www.bluebirdcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Haringey

Who runs this service

  • A & J Kohli Limited

Registered manager

Jyoti Kohli

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
