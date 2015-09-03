Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Bluebird Care North Tyneside

Stephenson 5, The Town Hall, High Street East, Wallsend, Newcastle upon Tyne,
NE28 7AT
0191 500 9751
www.bluebirdcare.co.uk/northtyneside

Local authority

  • North Tyneside

Who runs this service

  • A & J McLellan Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
